Paderu RTC bus accident Live updates: Death toll rises to 4
RAMPACHODAVARAM (ASR DISTRICT): An RTC bus going from Chodavaram to Paderu met with a serious accident on Sunday evening on Paderu Ghat Road in Alluri Seetharamaraju district.
The driver lost control of the bus trying to cross a tree branch at the Ghat Road viewpoint. With this, the bus fell into the valley. Four died on the spot in this accident.
Police said there were 45 people on the bus at the time of the accident. Police said that 10 people were seriously injured while the remaining 18 were slightly injured. The injured were shifted to Paderu Government Hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing at the scene.
Live Updates
- 20 Aug 2023 12:18 PM GMT
The Police along with the locals shifted the injured back on to the ghat road and subsequently took them to Paderu Government Hospital for treatment. It is learned that the death toll would rise further as some of the injured are critical
- 20 Aug 2023 12:01 PM GMT
YS Jagan express shock over Paderu bus accident, asks officials to provide better treatment
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has expressed his shock over the RTC bus accident on the Paderu Ghat road of Alluri Seetharamaraju district. Read More...
- 20 Aug 2023 11:52 AM GMT
The police officials involved in relief operations say that the death toll is likely to increase. It is said that 11 people belonging to the same family were traveling in this bus and it is yet to be ascertained how many of them are safe. Some are still stuck in the bus, some are in the hospital and some are on the road at the scene of the incident.