Paderu RTC bus accident Live updates: Death toll rises to 4

RAMPACHODAVARAM (ASR DISTRICT): An RTC bus going from Chodavaram to Paderu met with a serious accident on Sunday evening on Paderu Ghat Road in Alluri Seetharamaraju district.

The driver lost control of the bus trying to cross a tree branch at the Ghat Road viewpoint. With this, the bus fell into the valley. Four died on the spot in this accident.

Police said there were 45 people on the bus at the time of the accident. Police said that 10 people were seriously injured while the remaining 18 were slightly injured. The injured were shifted to Paderu Government Hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing at the scene.