YS Jagan express shock over Paderu bus accident, asks officials to provide better treatment

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has expressed his shock over the RTC bus accident on the Paderu Ghat road of Alluri Seetharamaraju district. The Chief Minister has issued instructions to the District Collectors of Alluri District, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam and the police force of the respective districts to provide better medical services to the injured.

The CM ordered the officers to stand by the affected families. The CM stated that the officials should focus on the reasons that led to the incident.

A road accident took place on Paderu Ghat road where an RTC bus fell in 100 feet valley. There were 60 passengers in the bus at the time of the accident. It is learned that the bus hit the tree branch and fell into the valley.

The accident happened near the ghat road view point. As many as four people died and 15 people were seriously injured in this incident. The incident took place while bus was going from Chodavaram to Paderu. Rescue operations are ongoing at the scene.