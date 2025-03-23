"Annadanam for Karnataka Pilgrims at Alampur Jogulamba Temple on Ugadi".

Gadwal : On the occasion of Ugadi, Karnataka devotees traveling on foot to Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam were provided with Annadanam (free meal service) at the Bala Brahmeshwara Sametha Jogulamba Temple in Alampur on Saturday. The program was initiated by Idupanur Sri Math Peethadhipathi Sri Manjunath Swamy.

During the pilgrimage, Sri Jagadguru Peethadhipathi of Srisailam, Sri Sri Sri Chennasiddharama Shivacharya Mahaswami, visited Jogulamba Temple in Alampur and later praised Manjunath Swamy for his dedicated Annadanam service.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Manjunath Swamy emphasized that among all charitable acts, Annadanam is the greatest. He stated that food is considered the embodiment of the Supreme (Para Brahma Swaroopam) and should never be wasted. Unlike other forms of charity, where people may desire more, food is unique because one can only consume as much as needed, making it the most valuable donation.

He further mentioned that the Annadanam program has been conducted for the past six years, benefiting countless pilgrims. The initiative continues to uphold the tradition of serving food to devotees as they embark on their sacred journey to Srisailam.















