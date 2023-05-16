AP Minister praises Telangana's Neera Café

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh has lauded the Telangana government's initiative of opening the Neera Cafe in Hyderabad and encouraging the toddy tappers in the State.

Minister Jogi Ramesh along with his son visited the Neera Cafe located on Necklace Road on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake here on Tuesday and observed the services of Neera Cafe.

On the occasion, Jogi Ramesh was received a grand welcome by Telangana Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud and other Goud community leaders. Film actor Suman was also present during the visit of Jogi Ramesh.

Minister Srinivas Goud explained to AP Minister Jogi Ramesh about the services of Neera Cafe and its maintenance.

Telangana government has recently launched its first ‘Neera cafe’ in the city in a bid to promote the natural sap from palmyra trees as a health drink and thereby encourage and ensure financial sustenance to the widespread toddy tappers’ community.

Neera, also known as palm nectar extracted from toddy palm trees, is offered fresh to its consumers at the Neera Cafe. The cafe is maintained by the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) and supported by the Telangana State Prohibition and Excise Department.