Apollo Hospitals JMD Sangeetha Reddy Tests Positive After Taking 2 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine

Apollo JMD Sangeetha Reddy revealed the shocking news that she was tested positive for Covid-19 even after taking 2 doses of the vaccine. Sangeetha Reddy tweeted that she contracted Covid-19 on June 10 even after taking two doses of the vaccine. She also said that, even after taking the vaccine, one should follow the precautions to stay away from the deadly pandemic.

She also added that, no matter how many precautions I took, I was shocked after being tested positive for this novel virus. She also said that, both diagnosis and treatment are crucial. Sangeetha Reddy was also admitted to the hospital with a high fever due to corona.



However, she is now fine and recovered from the virus. She said that cocktail and Regeneron therapies helped her to recover soon. The vaccine will not prevent Covid-19 but the effect of the virus will not be higher, says Sangeeta Reddy. So she tweeted that one should not forget the precautions even after taking the vaccine. She thanked the doctors and nurses who supported her during her tough times.

