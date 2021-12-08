Arrangements in place for MLC polls: Collector RV Karnan

Karimnagar: All arrangements are in place for 2 Local Authorities Constituency (LAC) MLC elections in the district, informed District Collector RV Karnan.

He along with Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana held a press conference on Tuesday at the Collectorate conference hall here. Speaking on the occasion, he said that polling for the MLC election would be held on Dec 10 from 8 am to 4 pm.

Counting of votes would take place at a counting centre set up at the Government Degree College on Dec 14. There was a period of silence from Tuesday evening till the end of polling on December 10 and leaders of political parties should not hold any meetings.

Eight polling stations have been set up for the MLC elections in the joint Karimnagar district, two each in Karimnagar, Jagtial and Peddapalli districts, one each in Rajanna Sircilla and Siddipet districts.

He said that the corporators in municipal bodies, councillors in municipalities, ZPTCs and MPTCs have the right to vote in MLC elections. There were a total of 1,324 voters in the election of which four were illiterate and would set up aides for them.

Distribution, reception and counting centres have been set up at SRR Degree College. 36 election staff had been deployed for the polling. There would be only one ballot paper for polling and the numbers would be numbered with a special pen given by the election officials in front of their names in order of priority.

Commissioner of Police Satyanarayana said that the Armed Police Force was being set up with 1,113 personnel to conduct the elections. There were eight routes in the polling. No complaints had been received so far in the MLC elections, he said.