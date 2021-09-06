Arrangements on for Ganesh immersion on tank bund: Hyderabad CP

Arrangements are on for Ganesh immersion on the tank bund, said Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar. "Automatic idol release system is being used to expedite the immersion process," the CP added.

To preserve the beautification of the tank bund, the police on Monday carried out a trial run. Speaking on the event, the commissioner said that only giant idols of Ganesh will be allowed on to the tank bund. He further added that 36 cranes will be deployed that include 16 on tank bund, 12 on NTR Marg and eight at People's Plaza.

It is also worth mentioning here that the DJ sound system is prohibited during the Ganesh immersion processions in the city. The decision was taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) after a meeting with Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee. The festivities will begin with the commencement of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 10 and ends with idol immersion on September 19.