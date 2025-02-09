Aruna hails BJP’s victory in Delhi

Gadwal : After BJP’s victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP National Vice President and Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna expressed her excitement, stating that the party’s triumph in Delhi is just the beginning of a nationwide political shift. She confidently asserted that the wave of change will soon sweep through Telangana as well.

BJP secured a historic win in the Delhi Assembly elections, clinching 47 out of 70 seats, marking a signifi-cant political shift in the capital. DK Aruna emphasized that the party’s victory in Delhi is a monumental moment, ending a 27-year-long wait for BJP’s return to power in the state.

She took pride in the fact that BJP candidates emerged victorious in constituencies like Janakpuri, Vi-kaspuri, and Rajouri Gardens, where she actively campaigned. Aruna stated that Delhi’s people rejected AAP’s 10 years of corrupt governance, choosing BJP’s leadership instead.

“Corruption in Delhi has ended, and the foundation for progress has been laid,” she declared.