Asifabad lights up with grand Dasara celebrations

Kumuram Bheem Asifabad: Dussehra was celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the district on Tuesday, with thousands of devotees participating in religious ceremonies and festive events.

Major temples, including Keslapur Hanuman Temple, JanakapurKodanda Rama Temple, Shiva-KeshavMandir and KeshavNath Temple, witnessed a heavy influx of devotees from the morning. Many people also performed Vahana Puja, seeking blessings for their vehicles. Traditional rituals dedicated to the Jammi tree were conducted in various localities.

The highlight of the celebrations was the spectacular RavanaDahanam held at Keslapur Hanuman Temple in Asifabad and atop TrishulPahad in Kagaznagar, attracting large crowds.

MLA Kova Lakshmi, ShyamNaik, MLA Harish Babu and MLC DandeVithal participated in the festivities. District SP Nitika Pant was present during the RavanaDahanam ceremony.