Assembly turns house of faux-pas

Hyderabad: Apart from the heated arguments and TuTu-MaiMai in the Assembly sessions, there was a lighter moment in the House with laughter with faux-pas of members as they began speaking on different topics other than what they were supposed to talk about.

During the Question Hour, there was a question on expansion of Metro Rail in the city and the Speaker P Srinivas Reddy called Rajendranagar MLA T Prakash Goud to talk on this. However, Prakash Goud started talking about Gouds community and it was regarding the question on Neera Cafe. The other members and speaker had to remind Goud that the question was not on Neera but Metro Rail. Most of the members and also the Speaker could not stop their laughter. The Speaker wanted to know whether Goud would speak on Metro Rail questions as he was also the signatory. Later, Prakash Goud started talking on Metro Rail.

The Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao had presented a bill to amend the Telangana Panchayat Raj Bill 2023. After giving the reasons and statement for the bill, the Minister had to move the motion to pass the bill. However, Dayakar Rao started reading a paper which was demand for grants of Panchayat Raj department. The legislature staff had to give another paper for the Minister to read. The Minister apologised stating 'sorry sorry' and moved the motion to pass the bill. The speaker gave a smile while the Minister was moving the motion.

There was no quorum in the House after the tea break. After the tea break at 1.15 pm, bell rang for almost four minutes because of the presence of a smaller number of MLAs. There was only one Minister S Niranjan Reddy and 15 to 16 MLAs in the House. Noticing this, the Agriculture Minister gestured to the BRS MLAs to call the other members stating that there was no quorum in the House. Later, other Ministers and members also joined.