Atrocities against women on the rise in State: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Alleging that atrocities against women in Telangana have been on the rise during the BRS regime headed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday vowed to put an end them if the party is voted to power.

Addressing the BJP Mahila Morcha State executive committee meeting at the party headquarters, he attributed the recent death of a post-graduate medico Dr D. Preethi, to the lackadaisical attitude of the KCR government.

"It was nothing, but a murder committed by the government, as authorities failed to take timely action against the victim's senior Dr Saif, who is a psycho. "The authorities were trying to project it as a suicide after receiving a call from the Chief Minister's Office," he alleged.

Bandi expressed regret that Telangana had been witnessing one rape and one murder a day. "Right from the Jubilee Hills rape case to the death of Dr Preethi, there have been several such incidents. Unfortunately, KCR doesn't respond or react to even a single incident. One wonders whether there is any Home minister in the State or not. For KCR, only his daughter Kavitha represents the entire women's population; her organisation has been garnering all funds," he charged.

He recalled how KCR had earlier warned of plucking the eyes of those who perpetrated atrocities against women. "But it turned out to be just empty talk. There is no security for women and girls belonging to SCs and STs," Bandi pointed out.

He warned that if the BJP came to power in the State, it would pull down the houses of such people who resort to murders and rapes of women using bulldozers, on the lines of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The State BJP chief said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been showing utmost respect to women. He was instrumental in making an ST woman the President of India, appointing a woman Finance minister. "There are 12 women ministers in the Modi Cabinet. "Similarly, there are eight women Governors and four CMs during the Modi regime," he pointed out.

Bandi said the Modi government had been providing housing under PMAY and LPG connections only in the name of women. It had upheld the self-respect of women by constructing 30 crore toilets across the country, he said.

Asserting that the BJP was the only alternative to the BRS in Telangana, he said people were desperately looking for a change; they were of the strong view that if women had to hold their heads high BJP should come to power.

He credited his wife for his growth in politics and said the party would give utmost respect to women. "It is highly unfortunate that the BRS leaders are abusing women leaders like Y S Sharmila in filthy language. "This is against Indian culture, which calls for respecting women, like mothers and sisters. "A true Indian never insults womenfolk," he remarked.

"I wish more representatives of the BJP Mahila Morcha would make it to the State Assembly in the next elections. "Those who work hard in the party would definitely get posts and positions," he asserted.