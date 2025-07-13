Attack on Q News and MLC Teenmar Mallanna Sparks Outrage – Teenmar Team Demands Immediate Action from CM Revanth Reddy

Gadwal: In a shocking incident that has drawn widespread criticism, unidentified assailants attacked the Q News office located in Peerzadiguda, Hyderabad, as well as MLC Teenmar Mallanna. The attack, which occurred earlier today, has been strongly condemned by civil society and political leaders, with calls for swift action and justice.

Jogulamba Gadwal District President of the Teenmar Mallanna Team, Kommula Praveen Raj, issued a sharp statement denouncing the assault. He described the incident as “highly deplorable” and urged people across Telangana to condemn such undemocratic and violent actions.

Speaking to the media, Kommula Praveen Raj emphasized that Q News, which has long been a platform advocating for public issues, deserves the unwavering support of the people. He demanded an immediate and strong response from Telangana Chief Minister and Home Minister, Mr. Anumula Revanth Reddy, stressing that it is his responsibility to protect individuals and institutions that stand with the people.

Kommula Praveen Raj also made the following demands:

Immediate arrest and stringent punishment for those who carried out the attack.

Lifetime imprisonment for the culprits involved.

Revocation of the MLC status of Kalvakuntla Kavitha, whom he accused of orchestrating or inciting the violence.

Provision of quality medical treatment to the victims who had reportedly come to the Q News office to voice their grievances and ended up injured in the incident.

A government visit and support to the injured victims as a sign of responsibility and care.

He warned that if incidents like these are not curbed with tough measures, they will set a dangerous precedent in the democratic framework of Telangana. He called upon the state government to ensure that such violent episodes are never repeated.

Several key members of the Teenmar Mallanna Team were present at the press meet and expressed solidarity, including Bhavana, Vijay Yadav, Sunitha, Shoban, and others.

The incident has sparked a wider debate about freedom of the press, political accountability, and the safety of journalists and whistleblowers in Telangana. Public outrage is mounting, and pressure is building on the government to act swiftly and transparently.

Further developments are awaited as investigations are expected to commence immediately.