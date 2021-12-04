Attending court should be last resort: CJI Justice NV Ramana

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) along with the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday attended the International Arbitration and Mediation Center (IAMC) Conference organized at HICC Novotel in the Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice NV Ramana said that all the pending cases should be heard soon. He added that problems will be resolved in a short time through mediation.

"Problems can be settled through mediation before coming to the courts. Mediation is also mentioned in Mahabharata and coming will have to become a last resort. The distribution of assets should be settled amicably by the family members. The time lag has been going on around the courts for years. Hyderabad is the perfect venue for setting up an International Arbitration Center. As far as possible women should resolve disputes with mediation," he said.