Awareness programme Will be on PM VishwaKarma yojana on Tuesday

The MS ME Assistant Director B Sridhar has stated in a press note that the an awareness programme on PM Vishwakarma yojana Will be conducted in Akshaya Grand Hotel at Gadwal on 27 th Tuesday, According to the assistant Director the awareness conference will be conducted with the collaboration of the district industrial development centre and MSME Hyderabad to create awareness in the 18 types of artisans and handi crafts like carpenter , blacksmith,goldsmiths, Sculpture,Boat makers, locksmiths,Gold and silver jewellers,tanners,masons,Broom makers,Tailors, Embroidery,fish net makers are covered under this scheme.

He had also suggested that this scheme is very useful for the poor artisans who wants to establish their own self employment,The people who lives on artisan of any cast can apply for this scheme.The eligible candidate will be selected for this scheme and provided skill training for 5 days and 500 rupees per day will be paid during the training period.On the successful completion of the training the candidate will be provided a certificate, and an identity card along with 15000 rupees of financial assistance to purchase the professional tool kit And the beneficiary can get a loan amount up to 3 lakhs at rate of 5 percent interest rate.

He also added that the MSME is working hard to ensure proper marketing fecility for products manufactured by the Viswa Karama artisans.Hence every one should be aware of the PM VishwaKarma yojana in achievement the dream of Vikasit Bharath...