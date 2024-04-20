Live
Awareness seminar on Sakhi services and control of child marriage
Highlights
Nagar Kurnool Sakhi Center Coordinator Sunitha said that an awareness program on sakhi services and eradication of child marriage was conducted with MGNREGS workers in Thimmajipet mandal of Nagar Kurnool district.
She said that she gave an explanation on how women should use the services of Sakhi and told that women should stand bravely to face any problem. She informed that Sakhi Center will always be available to do justice to them when there is no evidence.
Similarly, toll free numbers like 100, 181, 1098 should be provided with information in advance to prevent child marriages from taking place in the villages, she said. Psychosocial worker Arshia and others participated in this program, she said.
