Awareness session on AI tech in governance held

“The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool ‘Claude’ can significantly enhance efficiency and improve the quality of public administration,” Anudeep Durishetty, District Collector of Khammam, said on Monday.

Addressing district officials at the Collectorate, Durishetty conducted an awareness session on the application of AI technology in governance. He demonstrated how the tool ‘Claude’ can be used to prepare presentations, analyse data, and generate reports within a significantly shorter timeframe. “Reports that typically take two to three hours can now be prepared within minutes with the help of AI tools, subject to proper supervision,” he noted.

Explaining its practical utility, the Collector said that by uploading datasets, such as five years’ procurement details of paddy, the tool can generate actionable insights. “These include identifying rice millers with high pending stock levels, thereby helping the administration prioritise interventions,” he said. Durishetty emphasised that outputs generated through AI must be thoroughly reviewed before implementation. He urged department heads to adopt AI tools to monitor government schemes, evaluate staff performance, and ensure the timely delivery of services to beneficiaries in accordance with official guidelines.

He also called upon departments to build internal capacity by training staff in the effective use of AI-based applications. The Collector suggested exploring the development of customised AI-driven applications tailored to specific departmental needs.

As a follow-up measure, he directed that at least two officials from each department present, next week, detailed proposals on integrating “Claude” into their respective workflows.