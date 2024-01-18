Balakrishna pays tribute to NTR at NTR ghat in Hyderabad

Tollywood actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna said that NTR is the embodiment of Navarasa who can portray emotions with ease.

In honour of NTR's death anniversary, Balakrishna visited the NTR Ghat to pay his respects along with his family members on the occasion of death anniversary. Balakrishna reminisced about NTR's contribution to society, particularly his implementation of various welfare schemes for the benefit of the underprivileged.

Nandamuri Ramakrishna and Suhasini, who are also part of the Nandamuri family, joined Balakrishna in remembering NTR and paying their tributes at the NTR Ghat.