Bandi alleges Revanth–KTR split Gopinath’s assets

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has reignited political tensions in Telangana with sensational allegations against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR).

Addressing the media at the BJP state office on Friday, Sanjay claimed that both leaders had conspired to divide the assets of late Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath, and that a dispute over the distribution of these assets had led to growing animosity between them.

Sanjay cited statements from Gopinath’s mother, who has publicly expressed anguish and suspicion over the circumstances of her son’s death. “She was not even allowed to see her son’s face. She says his death is a mystery. If the Chief Minister is sincere, he must order a thorough investigation,” Sanjay demanded, adding that the silence of Congress leaders on the matter was deeply troubling.

He further alleged that Gopinath’s son was threatened by BRS leader and former minister Puvvada Ajay, preventing him from visiting his father.

“Why is the Congress silent on the mother’s allegations? Why is there no inquiry into the hospital’s timeline of death?” he asked.

Sanjay also questioned CM Revanth Reddy, alleging that his reluctance to investigate Gopinath’s death stemmed from his alleged involvement in the asset dispute. “After Gopinath died, both Revanth and KTR shared his assets. Do they have the guts to say where they all went?” he asked

The Union Minister also accused the Election Commission and police officials of partiality in the Jubilee Hills by-election. “They are giving thumbs up to Congress and BRS. Shame on them. Our campaign meetings are being blocked or relocated at the last minute, while Congress and BRS are allowed to hold rallies freely,” he alleged.

Sanjay claimed that Congress and BRS were colluding behind the scenes while publicly attacking each other. “They curse each other in speeches but meet privately. They fear the BJP’s rise and are using fake surveys to mislead voters,” he said, referring to recent survey reports that predicted the BJP’s defeat.

He declared that the real contest in Jubilee Hills was between the BJP and what he termed the “Indian Muslim Congress,” accusing Congress of appeasement politics. “Congress is only seeking Muslim votes. Hindus are watching and will respond. If Congress wins, it’s like Majlis winning — a gateway to anarchy,” he said.

The BJP leader urged voters to choose development over disorder. “People of Jubilee Hills must decide: do you want progress or chaos? The truth behind Gopinath’s death and asset distribution must come out. If Revanth Reddy is not involved, let him prove it through a fair probe,” he said.

BJP leaders present at the meeting included MLC Malka Komaraiah, Payala Shankar, Gangidi Manohar Reddy, and others.