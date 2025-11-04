Live
- Man held for drugging, raping girl in Saharanpur
- Fitch Ratings upgrades outlook on Adani Ports and Adani Energy to ‘Stable’
- Haryana rights panel seeks report on death of two in manual sewer cleaning
- Man held for extorting money after forcing girl to share obscene pics
- RTC Bus Collision Injures Passengers in Karimnagar District
- Voting in JNUSU elections today
- SpiceJet appoints Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director to Spearhead Next Phase of Growth and Transformation
- Links to Pulwama terror attack : Man loses Rs 10L to fraudsters
- IT hub Pune now murder hub amid rising crimes, gang wars: Uddhav Thackeray's Saamana
- Court sentences retired sub-postmaster to 3 yrs in jail
Bandi provides key equipment to Vemulawada Area Hospital
Rajanna Sircilla: The Vemulawada Area Hospital is all set to breathe new life into its healthcare services, thanks to a generous contribution from...
Rajanna Sircilla: The Vemulawada Area Hospital is all set to breathe new life into its healthcare services, thanks to a generous contribution from Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.
In a major healthcare upgrade, the minister has facilitated the supply of state-of-the-art medical equipment worth Rs 1.8 crore, marking a significant step toward improving public health infrastructure in the region.
equipment include 2 ECG machines, 5 multipara monitors,1 large autoclave for operation theatre, 1 diathermy machine etc
officials said the newly added equipment would significantly enhance patient care, particularly in operation theatres, emergency wards, and maternity departments.
Doctors noted that these advanced machines would not only improve diagnostic accuracy but also ensure faster recovery and smoother medical procedures.