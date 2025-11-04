Bandi provides key equipment to Vemulawada Area Hospital

Rajanna Sircilla: The Vemulawada Area Hospital is all set to breathe new life into its healthcare services, thanks to a generous contribution from Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

In a major healthcare upgrade, the minister has facilitated the supply of state-of-the-art medical equipment worth Rs 1.8 crore, marking a significant step toward improving public health infrastructure in the region.

equipment include 2 ECG machines, 5 multipara monitors,1 large autoclave for operation theatre, 1 diathermy machine etc

officials said the newly added equipment would significantly enhance patient care, particularly in operation theatres, emergency wards, and maternity departments.

Doctors noted that these advanced machines would not only improve diagnostic accuracy but also ensure faster recovery and smoother medical procedures.