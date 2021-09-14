Bandi Sanjay Kumar lunges at KCR for deceiving farmers

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday charged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was once again trying to deceive farmers on one pretext or the other.

Referring to the CM's suggestions asking farmers to go for alternative crops as the Centre was not eager to purchase boiled rice, Sanjay alleged that KCR "is now levelling charges against the Central government to cover up his inefficiency in purchasing paddy from farmers.

"CM KCR had assured that his government would purchase the last rice of farmers", he recalled and questioned as to why the TRS government was not coming forward to purchase paddy and blaming the Central government. Sanjay was addressing a public meeting at Pothamshetty village, in Medak district, on the 17th day of his 'Praja Sangram Yatra'. He accused the CM of changing his words every day and deceiving farmers.

"Sometimes he asks farmers to cultivate cotton crop and then changes his mind and suggests going for paddy crop. And now KCR is again asking them to go for alternative crops blaming the Central government", he ridiculed. The BJP leader wanted the CM to clarify as to why he had signed a memorandum when the Central government had told him that it would purchase 60 lakh tonnes of paddy, when the State would have bumper production. "Are you not able to purchase 20 lakh tonnes of paddy to meet the needs of people of the State," he asked.

Criticising the functioning of the TRS government, Sanjay asked the CM what happened to his promise of providing double bedroom houses to journalists. "Some journalists while discharging duty became victims of corona pandemic. The State government did not come forward to help them. "While developmental work came to a standstill, the law and order situation was further getting deteriorated, he alleged. The MP termed State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali as a "dummy" .

Strongly condemning the rape and murder of a six-year-old tribal girl in the Old City, he demanded the CM to seek Ali's resignation taking moral responsibility for the incident."He failed to give protection to people of the State", Sanjay alleged.