Bandi tried to malign govt with paper leaks: Gangula

Karimnagar: BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalkar said that the government of Telangana has effectively conducted many examinations from Class 10 to PG, Constable to Deputy Collector in nine and a half years, but BJP leaders are trying to discredit the Telangana government by creating chaos in the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Gangula said Bandi Sanjay's efforts for power are the cause of the latest unrest in the state. He asked the State BJP chief whether he has responsibility to give information to the police first about the question paper received by him.

He said that BJP's conspiracy behind the groups related to BJP on social media making the question paper go viral is clearly exposed. The fact that the paper that came out without being leaked went viral as a leak is proof of dirty politics. He asked why they were circulated mostly from BJP groups.

He said that the pain of lakhs of parents and students of Telangana today due to BJP and Bandi. The BJP is trying to mislead the youth to turn towards BJP on the basis that there are no BJP flag bearers in the State. That is why Bandi Sanjay himself had been questioned the government about giving jobs during election time.

Minister Gangula said that the government has nothing to do with the paper leak incidents and that there have been no incidents in the last nine years. Minister Gangula said that Bandi and BJP have conspired to make Telangana another Bihar, bringing Bihar culture to the state and promoting gangsterism and rowdyism.

He said that Bandi defamed Karimnagar with these nefarious conspiracies. He said that if the Telangana government is making investment of thousands of crores, creating thousands of employment opportunities, government jobs, reverse migration, records in paddy crop, water, funds and electricity, then BJP is doing the same as the Congress created insecurity in the past.

The BJP leaders said that Boram Prashanth had relations with TRS party leaders and questioned why the accused sent the question papers only to Bandi Sanjay. Mayor of Karimnagar Sunil Rao, district president of the party Ramakrishna Rao, district library chairman ponnam Anil Kumar and BRS leaders were present.