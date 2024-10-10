Bankers prodded to achieve loan disbursal target

Nizamabad: Additional Collector Ankit has emphasised the need for bankers to work towards achieving the set targets for loan disbursal across various sectors in the district.

At a meeting with district-level bankers, the additional Collector highlighted the importance of prioritising agricultural loans. The meeting reviewed the goals and progress of the Kharif season for 2024-25, with an aim to distribute Rs2,640 crore in crop loans. So far, Rs1,011.95 crore has been distributed, achieving 38.33% of the target.

Bankers were urged to extend financial support to farmers to meet the full target by the deadline. The target for Rabi season loans is set at Rs 1762.74 crore. The previous financial year saw significant progress in both Kharif and Rabi seasons, with most loans meeting or exceeding targets. Some banks, however, lagged behind.

The Additional Collector stressed the importance of continuous review and coordination with various departments to ensure timely loan disbursement. Emphasis was placed on ensuring eligible farmers benefit from government-implemented loan waivers and that self-help groups receive full linkage loans without delay.

Loans should also be provided under schemes like Stand-Up India, especially for street vendors and rural youth completing self-employment training.

The meeting saw the attendance of officials from various departments and banking institutions, who were encouraged to support the establishment of units for eligible candidates.