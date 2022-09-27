Bathukamma celebrations were held with pomp and gaiety at MLRIT

Hyderabad: Bathukamma celebrations were held grandly at Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) in Dundigal. MLRIT Secretary Terasa, Malkajigiri Parliament Constituency In-charge Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, MLRIT Treasurer Mamata Reddy were present in this ceremony. Chairman Marri Laxman Reddy, Principal Dr K Srinivasa Rao, Director Anupraya Reddy, Heads of various departments, faculty and students participated in large numbers and made it successful.

Speaking on the occasion, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy said Saddula Bathukamma, the festival of Sabbanda Varnas, Happy 'Bathukamma' festival which symbolises Telangana culture and traditions to all the people of the State. He added that Bathukamma, a nature festival where girls and boys happily celebrate Intillipadi and Uruwada together with colorful flowers, it is a matter of pride for all of us that the government officially organises Bathukamma celebrations as a State festival for nine days from Sunday. CM KCR is showing great respect to women by giving more than one crore sarees as a gift to girls participating in Bathukamma celebrations.

Bathukamma festival, which is unique to the State of Telangana, is celebrated not only in our State, but all the children of Telangana in the country and abroad in their region...

Principal Dr K Srinivasa Rao said that every year Bathukamma celebrations will be held grandly in their college. He said that students and teachers participated in large numbers and made it a grand success.