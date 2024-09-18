Live
BC Commission chief shines light on United Nalgonda martyrs
The BC Commission Chairman G Niranjan on Tuesday participated in the People’s Governance Day celebrations here during which he underscored the significance of the united Nalgonda district in Telangana’s historic struggles.
Alongside District CollectorTejas Nandalal Pawar, Niranjan paid floral tributes to Telangana martyrs, hoisted the national flag, and participated in the honour guard ceremony.
Alongside District CollectorTejas Nandalal Pawar, Niranjan paid floral tributes to Telangana martyrs, hoisted the national flag, and participated in the honour guard ceremony.
In his address, Niranjan honoured the sacrifices of those involved in Telangana’s armed and farmers’ struggles, as well as freedom fighters who played key roles in transitioning the region from monarchy to democracy. He highlighted the importance of September 17, which marks 76 years since Telangana’s liberation from Nizam’s rule and its integration into India.
He extended his best wishes to public representatives, district officials, judges, journalists, farmers, workers, activists, students, and the district’s people on this historic occasion. He concluded by acknowledging that the freedoms and independence enjoyed today are the result of the immense sacrifices made by many, which have laid the foundation for Telangana’s growth and development.