Be cautious of Congress guarantees: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said here on Friday that the party's pitch for a BC CM in Telangana was to give people from the backward sections their due.

Addressing the media, he said unlike elsewhere in the country, the BCs and their welfare and their share in power have been neglected by both the Congress and BRS. Against this backdrop, the party has decided to give them their due. The BRS which come to power after State formation has turned into a family-centric party. "It is time to have a leader from a non-dynastic family as CM of Telangana, besides, giving BCs their due."

He alleged that in the 65-year Congress rule and in last 10 years of BRS the State’s development was not up to level it should be. “Both parties cheated people with false promises; development has taken a beating. One can see how development has failed to take root in districts when one goes out of Hyderabad’.

The minister said students from poor and backward societies come to study in ITIs. But in Telangana ITIs have not been upgraded; students are being trained on machinery and tools of 1957. There is no difference between the BRS and Congress; Telangana has failed to witness the development it should have achieved in 75 years.

He said the Congress has realised that no longer people believe if it comes up with an election manifesto. ‘Because it has never delivered anything on its poll promises and manifestos. Hence, it has adopted a different modus operandi of giving guarantees to take people for a raid. However, corruption, appeasement and using public wealth, as its ATM, are core of dynastic parties like the Congress,

He said the Congress’ guarantees during the Assembly elections in HP, Rajasthan and Karnataka have bitten the dust. Ahead of polls, the Congress may say many things, but it will never implement them. ‘This is the case in all Congress-ruled States. Appeasement and higher unemployment rates are prevailing in the Congress-ruled States. Five months after coming to power in Karnataka, the Congress is unable to implement its guarantees.

It failed to implement the Anna Bhagya Scheme washing off its hands blaming non-availability of rice saying Modi government is not allocating rice. For the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme there is no money.

"For implementing its promise of free power up to 200 units under the Gruha Jyothi Scheme (GJS), there is no power at all in the State; the State is witnessing power blackouts. Around 50 farmers have ended their lives following failure of agriculture activities due to lack of power in five months since the Congress came to power," he added’.

‘Similarly, it has promised unemployment allowance; but is now imposing restrictions like it is to be extended to only those who graduated last year,” he said, adding that the Centre has been offering Rs. 15,000 to those who are undergoing apprentice training in various sectors.

He said while Karnataka ministers claim there is no money for development, raids unearthed Rs.109 crore from a contractor meant to fund party elections in Telangana. He also referred to scam of Rs. 508 crore involving the Chhattisgarh CM.