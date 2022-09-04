Beware of Centre, KCR advises TRS leaders

Hyderabad: The BJP-led NDA government is hell-bent in creating troubles for the state government. It is most intolerant towards those who oppose it. It is even indulging in unconstitutional acts like misusing the central agencies like Enforcement Directorate.

The positive side of it is the Centre has been failing in all its attempts. But at the same time, TRS leaders should be cautious and should not give any chance to the Centre to use such agencies as was the direction given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to party legislators during the legislative party meeting held on Saturday.

He told the members that the Centre had failed in its attempts to harass AAP and JD(U). He said BJP's tactics will not succeed in Telangana. He also assured the leaders that the policy of TRS is to give tickets to all sitting members unless they spoil their chances due to their mistakes. He said he was not scared of polls whether it was Munugodu or general elections. TRS would get about 70-80 seats whenever polls are held, he added.

In Munugodu bypoll, KCR said all survey reports indicate that TRS would win the seat. Congress would be at number two position while BJP will end up at number three position.

KCR indicated that the state government may pass a resolution in the ensuing monsoon session of Assembly making it mandatory for the Centre to obtain prior permission for CBI raids. Similar decisions were taken in the past by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and by the AP government before the 2019 elections. KCR said the Union Ministers are frequently visiting the state. He said the TRS ministers should effectively and immediately rebut their allegations.

Do not give any space for BJP to indulge in communal politics, he added.

Asking the legislators to remain connected with people, he suggested that they organise Vanabhojanam with the beneficiaries of the new pension scheme and actively participate in handing over the pension money to the beneficiaries and create awareness among the people about the various welfare schemes being implemented by the state government.