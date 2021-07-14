Bhadrachalam: Ganja worth Rs 40 lakh seized, three held

Bhadrachalam: Ganja worth about Rs 40 lakh was seized and three persons were held in the temple town, informed Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr G Vineeth.

Briefing the media at his office here on Tuesday, he said during regular vehicle checking at bridge road (forest check post) on Monday evening, police found a car suspicious that was coming from the main road.

They stopped the car and found out 200 kg dry ganja inside the car. Cops recovered ganja and car and arrested three persons travelling in the car.

The arrested were identified as Samadas, Vikram and Ganesh, all belonging to Osmanabad district of Maharashtra State. The ASP warned that police were observing the borders round-the-clock.