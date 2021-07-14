Top
Bhadrachalam: Ganja worth Rs 40 lakh seized, three held

ASP Dr G Vineeth producing seized ganja and arrested persons before the media at office in Bhadrachalam on Tuesday
ASP Dr G Vineeth producing seized ganja and arrested persons before the media at office in Bhadrachalam on Tuesday

Highlights

Ganja worth about Rs 40 lakh was seized and three persons were held in the temple town, informed Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr G Vineeth.

Bhadrachalam: Ganja worth about Rs 40 lakh was seized and three persons were held in the temple town, informed Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr G Vineeth.

Briefing the media at his office here on Tuesday, he said during regular vehicle checking at bridge road (forest check post) on Monday evening, police found a car suspicious that was coming from the main road.

They stopped the car and found out 200 kg dry ganja inside the car. Cops recovered ganja and car and arrested three persons travelling in the car.

The arrested were identified as Samadas, Vikram and Ganesh, all belonging to Osmanabad district of Maharashtra State. The ASP warned that police were observing the borders round-the-clock.

