Bhadrachalam: ITC Mahila Samithi donates Thalassemia diseases machine to Red Cross Society

Bhadrachalam: TheBhadrachalam Paper Board Mahila Samithi donated an instrument that will recognise Thalassemia disease to Indian Red Cross Society of Bhadrachalam wing. On Thursday, ITC BPL Central Managing Committee member and Divisional Chief Executive Sanjay Singh handed over the instrument to Red Cross district convenor Dr SL Kantha Rao in the office.

Speaking on the occasion, District Red Cross Convenor Dr SL Kantha Rao conveyed special thanks to the ITC BPL limited for donating Rs 12.5 lakh worth instrument that will identify diseases like sickle cell anaemia, Thalassemia and diabetes. He explained how the Red Cross Society provided services in the agency areas during the programme.

ITC Unit Head Sidharyh Mahanthi, General Manager (HR) Pramod Mahanthi, and B Makaarandh, Chengal Rao, Red Cross members Yogi Suryanarayana, Pakala Durga Prasad,

G Raja Reddy, T Siddhulu and others were participated in the programme.