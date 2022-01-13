Bhadrachalam: Teppothsavam conducted sans devotees

Bhadrachalam: The Covid pandemic had its impact on the grand celebration of Teppotsavam (float festival) at the temple of Lord Sri Ramain Bhadrachalam on Wednesday. Normally, the Teppotsavam is held on River Godavari on a beautifully decorated Hamsa Vahanam accompanied by the bursting of firecrackers witnessed by many devotees.

But on Wednesday, there were neither firecrackers nor the devotees the witness the whole fete. Following the Covid norms the priests conducted special pujas in the temple and carried Theertha binda from the Godavari with a mantras.

But for the third time in the last five decades, the celebrations were held in a separate pond created at Beda Mandapam which is the place for conducting celestial wedding on the main temple premises. No devotees could witness the event. The priests setup the festival deities on decorated Hamsa vehicle and conducted pujas. The pujas were conducted for one hour between 6pm to 7 pm. The officers did not allow the devotees to witness the programme which was conducted in a simple manner.

This is the third time, the float festival conducted here on the temple premises in simple manner due to Covid outbreak, informed the Executive Officer B Shivaji.

The second main event Uttaradwara darshanam will be conducted on Thursday from 5 am to 6 am and there also no devotees will be allowed, he informed. The district police made elaborate security arrangements for this event.