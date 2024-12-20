‘Bhadradri Millet Magic’ works wonders for tribal women

Khammam: The innovative Millet Magic initiative, spearheaded by tribal women of Bhadrachalam, has garnered widespread appreciation. Under the sponsorship of the Srirama Joint Liability Group and the guid-ance of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), these women have successfully ventured into producing cookies made from copper and jowar.

ITDA plays a part in this by supplying the equipment and training needed to make copper and jowar biscuits. Every day, 5 kg of biscuits are produced. These are presently being offered for sale in Ko-thagudem and Bhadrachalam; efforts are nderway to market them in Khammam.

Recently, there has been a rise in demand for Giri sanitary pads made by tribal women under the su-pervision of the Bhadradri Srirama Sanitary Napkin Unit. The unit was established approximately seven years ago with a project value of Rs 13.45 lakh, a bank loan of Rs 4,03,500, a government subsidy of Rs 8,07,000, and a group contribution of Rs 1,34,500.

10,000 sanitary pads are being produced in three months by Rajasthani experts who are undergoing training in the process. Under the direction of the Tribal Cooperative Society, these are being provid-ed to tribal shelters. The cost of a single packet is set at Rs 28.

Giri sanitary pads were also delivered to Mulugu, Ettu Runagaram, and Nalgonda, according to the organizers, because of the response they received. Nevertheless, if 40,000 pads are produced in a month, it will take three months for them to be sold, meaning they will be idle for two months.

Consequently, they expressed interest in producing rice and jowar biscuits under the name Bhadra-dri Millet Magic after Pratikajin, a former ITDA PO, proposed that they launch another company. To learn how to make copper and jowar biscuits, the women went to Rajendranagar in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to expand the biscuit production process. Copper powder, butter, ghee, and jaggery are used to make copper biscuits. Similarly, jowar flour, butter, ghee, and jaggery are used to make jowar biscuits.

Tribal women are making biscuits through a small oven. A total of 8 boxes are made per kg, and there are 20 biscuits in a box. A total of 40 boxes of biscuits are prepared per day.

Beaming with price, team Leader 1 Uke Venkata Lakshmi told The Hans India, “We also shipped our biscuits to London. The patrons got in touch with us and requested for more. Additionally, traders from Bhadrachalam’s neighbouring communities are requesting that biscuits be brought to them. The market still must be expanded. We all wish to grow and conduct business together.”

Thati Lalitha, another team leader said, “Consumers are beginning to savour Bhadradri Millet Magic more and more. We are preparing to sell it at the Bhadradri Ramalaya and Khammam Collectorate locations shortly.”