Bhongir: District Collector Anitha Ramchandran examines works of reservoir, acquisitions

Yadadri-Bhongir: District Collector Anitha Ramchandran directed the irrigation officials and contract agency to maintain quality in construction of Basvapur reservoir.

She examined the works of Basvapur reservoir, land acquisition and resettlements in the district on Saturday. During her visit she directed the officials to acquire required pending lands for reservoir from BN Timmapuram, Jangampally, Basvapuram, Vadaparthi and Rustapur villages of the mandal and at the same time directed the revenue officials to pay attention on the compensation and rehabilitation of oustees.

She inquired the details of compensation and rehabilitation status of BN Timmapuram and Jangampally with facts and figures along with directing the officials to finish the 1.5 tmc capacity Basvapur reservoir by the end of December 2020.

Project Engineer Srinivas explained her the reservoir canal distribution system with the help of a map.