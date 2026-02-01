BJP aims to secure the Mayor and Chairman posts in municipalities and corporations

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP Chief N. Ramachander Rao said that a majority of seats are assured, and tickets will be given to party workers in winnable constituencies. Alternative arrangements will be made where victory is unlikely, and workers should not be disheartened.

He said on Saturday, discipline is paramount—acting against the party or insulting it will not be tolerated. Those filing nominations for other parties will face disciplinary action and will not be taken back. He made it clear that this decision follows national leadership’s instructions, “party interests outweigh individual interests, with no distinction between senior or junior members,” he warned.