BJP claps back at BRS for outbursts against Guv Tamilisai

Telangana BJP leaders on Tuesday continued their tirade against the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and K Chandrashekar Rao government for criticising Governor Tamilisai Soundrarajan for rejecting the government’s MLC nominees under the Governor’s quota and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Party national vice-president D K Aruna accused the Kalvakuntla family of looting the State’s wealth and unfit in developing it. Reacting to the comments of ruling party leaders that Dr Tamilisai was unfit to be governor, she said IT Minister K T Rama Rao made all kind of comments without considering the woman holding the post. “The outbursts of KTR expose his feeling of entitlement to being lord”, she added.

Aruna said Modi is being praised as a great leader across nations, but, the BRS and KTR call him ‘unfit.’ Asserting that it exposes KTR and the ruling party aversion towards the backward classes and marginalised in society. She asked people to take note of the anti-BC attitude of the ruling party leaders. Stating that KCR has no moral right even to take Modi’s name, she warned the Kalavakuntla family and KTR that people would teach them a lesson if they fail to stop making intemperate remarks.

Party national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the Governor has taken the right decision by rejecting the nominations of Dasoju Sravan and Satynarayana recommended by the government. “She has decided to use discretionary powers under the Constitution.”

He criticised the government for seeking to make the Governor a rubber stamp and expect her to blindly sign whatever files sent to her. Bandi said Dr. Tamilisai has been attributed motives whenever she takes decisions in line with the Constitution. “It’s unbecoming of the government and the ruling party to take on the Governor for not acting to their tunes,” he added.