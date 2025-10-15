BJP demands immediate arrests in Eata Madhukar suicide case

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao has demanded immediate and stern action against those named in the First Information Report (FIR) related to the death of BJP Vemanapally Mandal President Eata Madhukar, who allegedly died by suicide on October 10 in Neelwai village, Mancherial district. The BJP leader accused local Congress leaders and police officials of orchestrating a campaign of harassment that drove Madhukar to take the extreme step. On Wednesday, Rao led a delegation of senior party leaders and met the Ramagundam Police Commissioner. He submitted a memorandum demanding the arrest of Congress leaders Rudrapatla Santosh, Gali Madhu, and Chintakindi Lakshmi. He also called for the suspension of Sub-Inspector Koteshwar and Circle Inspector Bansilal, alleging dereliction of duty and political bias.

According to Rao, Madhukar had intervened to help villagers disturbed by loud DJ music played by Congress activists beyond permissible limits. In retaliation, a false SC/ST atrocity and rape case was allegedly filed against him at Neelwai Police Station. “Despite repeated attempts to seek help, Madhukar’s pleas were ignored by the police. His mental agony was compounded by the intimidation and false cases foisted upon him,” Rao told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Rao had travelled to Neelwai village to console Madhukar’s grieving family. He described Madhukar as a brave and committed party worker who had been working tirelessly for the upcoming ZPTC elections. The BJP chief alleged that the Congress government is misusing police machinery to suppress opposition voices and intimidate BJP workers.

Rao warned that the BJP would launch a state-wide agitation if action is not taken swiftly. "The culprits must be identified and punished according to law. We will not rest until justice is delivered,” he declared