BJP flags plight of primary school
Gadwal: A delegation of BJP leaders led by BJP general secretary Kompati Bhagat Reddy and Jogulamba Gadwal district BJP president S Ramachandra Reddy visited a historic primary school located in Aiza town of Gadwal district on Thursday and deplored the poor conditions therein.
They observed that classrooms were turned into storerooms. The roofs of classrooms are a poor, posing a danger to the lives of children, particularly during the rainy season.
The BJP leaders have demanded that the government promptly dismantle the 89-year-old structure and construct a new building at the same site. They warned that if any harm befalls the children studying there, the government would have to bear full responsibility.
This incident serves as a reminder of the need for routine assessments and timely interventions to preserve the educational institutions that shape the future of countless children.