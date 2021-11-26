BJP is TS' future: MLA Eatala

Rangareddy: Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajender said that if the TRS party wants to use its power to win the elections, the people will stand for virtue and vote for justice as BJP is the future of Telangana. A meeting of BJP chiefs of Rangareddy district was held here on Thursday. Addressing the leaders and cadre, Eatala said that people are going to teach another great lesson to the TRS in future. He hoped that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP would become the leading party in the country and that the BJP would play a key role in Telangana in the days to come. Despite spending hundreds of crores of rupees into Huzurabad elections, people did not trust the TRS party, the MLA pointed out.

'It's predicted that the same scene will be repeated in the coming days across the State.'

Meanwhile, Eatala criticised the Congress party for failing miserably at the Centre and in the State, saying that politically the TRS and the Congress will be wiped out. The people trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi and do not trust TRS and Congress parties, he noted. The MLA thanked the party ranks of Shadnagar constituency, who worked during his election campaign as well as activists from other constituencies. BJP district president Bokka Narsimha Reddy, Shadnagar BJP in-charge Shrivardhan Reddy, Ande Babaiah, Anjan Kumar Goud, Arjun Reddy, Chevella Prakash, Sudarshan, Narsimha Goud, Pratap, Dr Mallareddy, Pyta Ashok, Venkatesh and others were present.