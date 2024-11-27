BJP Leaders Demand Closure or Reconstruction of Valmiki Temple Bridge in Ayija

Gadwal: Bridge Near Valmiki Temple Needs Immediate Action: BJP Ayija Leaders Submitted a Petition to the Municipal officials.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ayija Town General Secretary, Kompati Bhagat Reddy, identified issues regarding the bridge near the Valmiki Temple and led a delegation to address them. A formal petition was submitted to the Ayija Municipality Assistant Engineer, Rajasekhar, highlighting the urgent need for remedial measures.

The delegation demanded that the bridge near the Valmiki Temple either be closed or reconstructed with new infrastructure to address ongoing traffic issues and ensure safety. They also proposed widening the main road leading from the Pedda Vagu Bridge to the Valmiki Temple to improve traffic flow.

Additionally, the petition called for the construction of a pedestrian walkway over the existing drainage near the Valmiki Temple to facilitate safe passage for devotees and local residents.

Several members participated in the program, including District OBC Morcha Executive Members Lakshmanachari, B. Nagaraju, Bheemanna, Chinna Anjaneyulu, and P. Ramudu. The BJP leaders urged municipal authorities to prioritize these improvements for the benefit of the community.