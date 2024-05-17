India needs a national security filter for doing business with some nations: EAM Jaishankar

Live
Just In
India needs to put in place a national security filter for business propositions with some countries to evaluate certain national security sensitivities, External Affairs Minister (EAM), S. Jaishankar, said on Friday, adding that as far as national security goes, it is more complex with China.
Addressing the 'CII Annual Business Summit 2024' in the national capital, EAM Jaishankar said India has not ignored doing business with China, but "we need to define the issues and take precautions".
“For some countries, we have to put a national security filter. In a business proposition, we have to evaluate certain national security sensitivities which may be there,” the Minister said during a panel discussion at the event.
He also said that where China is concerned, “we will still encourage people in the country to manufacture, source, and procure in India”.
“But we have not completely prohibited people from working with China. However, if there is an Indian alternative available, you should rather work with them. It's good for national security as well as for your own business," EAM Jaishankar told the gathering.
The Minister also said, "If peace and tranquility in border areas are disturbed, would you do business with someone who has barged into your turf?"