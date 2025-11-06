BJP protests to protect the sanctity of Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple

Live
Yadagirigutta: Former MP Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud stated that it is the responsibility of the Telangana State Government to safeguard the sanctity of the famous pilgrimage center, Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple.
He said that the BJP will continue its fight to protect the temple and preserve its purity. On Wednesday, the BJP organized a protest rally in Yadagirigutta town with 11 sacred lamps, demanding strict action against the officials involved in corruption within the temple administration. They also prayed for wisdom and righteousness among temple authorities and staff.
Speaking at the event, Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud said that their movement is not a political agitation but a dharma yuddham (spiritual struggle) to uphold public faith in the holy temple.