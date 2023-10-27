Live
BJP releases second list with only one candidate
Surprising all, BJP Central Election Committee announced the second list with only one contestant name for Telangana Assembly elections.
The party's high command announced AP Mithun Reddy as a candidate from Mahbubnagar assembly constituency. Mithun Reddy is the son of BJP senior leader AP Jitendar Reddy.
In the first list, the BJP already announced 52 candidates last week. The party's high command was holding a series of meetings with Telangana BJP leaders to finalise the third list and announce in a day or two.
