BJP ruining Constitution: Congress

Hyderabad: Pradesh Congress Committee president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday criticised that the Bharatiya Janata Party has been ruining the Constitution of India.

Addressing the party workers at a protest programme at the Ambedkar statue against the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said that Congress was not against any section.

He said that the attitude of the police towards the protestors was not fair. Police must withdraw forces from the educational campuses. He said that a rally would be held against CAA on December 28. Former minister J Geetha Reddy has also participated in the programme.

