BJP slams Congress and BRS over Khairatabad MLA defection drama

Hyderabad: The BJP in Telangana has launched a scathing attack on the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi, labelling the ongoing controversy surrounding Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender as the “ugliest form of opportunistic politics”. The party claims the defection saga is a scripted drama designed by both parties to deceive the electorate ahead of the upcoming civic body polls.

BJP state chief spokesperson and media in-charge N V Subhash stated on Thursday that the episode makes a complete mockery of the anti-defection law. He questioned the legality of an MLA elected on a BRS symbol contesting the Lok Sabha elections as a Congress nominee without formally resigning from his original party. The situation has been described as farcical, especially following recent claims by Danam Nagender that he never officially left the BRS despite contesting under a Congress-issued B-form. N V Subhash argued that this duplicity trivialises constitutional safeguards and undermines the authority of the judiciary. He dismissed the defence that the MLA’s actions were taken in a personal capacity, calling such claims “legally untenable” and “hollow”.

The BJP spokesperson further alleged that there is tacit coordination between the Congress and the BRS to exert undue pressure on the Speaker of the Assembly. The BJP has now challenged both parties to prove their political sincerity by ensuring that all defected MLAs immediately resign their seats and seek a fresh mandate from the people.

Calling on voters to reject what he termed “bankrupt and undemocratic politics”, N V Subhash asserted that the BJP remains the only party committed to transparency and constitutional propriety. He urged the public to back a political alternative that respects democratic norms and holds elected representatives accountable for their actions.