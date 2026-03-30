BJP training camp highlights PM Modi’s strong national security policy

Mahabubnagar: A Bharatiya Janata Party training camp continued for the second day in Aiza mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district on Sunday under the leadership of mandal and town presidents Gopalakrishna and Narasimhulu.

Addressing the gathering, former district BJP president S. Ramachandra Reddy lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his firm approach towards national security and governance.

He stated that central schemes like Mudra, PMEGP, PM Vishwakarma and MSME support for street vendors had created employment opportunities for nearly 30 crore people. He also referred to the abrogation of Article 370, saying it strengthened national unity.

Ramachandra Reddy expressed confidence that the BJP would secure victory in the upcoming local body and Assembly elections.

Party leaders and workers including Tumakunta Anji, Haimavathi, Shivanna, Srinivasulu and Ramudu attended the programme.