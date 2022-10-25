BJP, TRS will bite the dust on Nov 3: Revanth

Naryanpur (Munugodu): State Congress president Revanth Reddy said that the slaughter of two demons in the form of TRS and BJP will take place in Munugodu constituency on November 3.

He addressed the road shows organised at Kadila Bavi Thanda and Mallareddy Gudems of Narayanapur mandal on Tuesday in support of Congress party candidate Palvai Sravani on Tuesday.

He said the slaughter of Narakasura took place on Diwali. Now God gave an opportunity to the Munugodu people to kill Narakasura in the form of BJP and TRS.

Revanth Reddy called upon the people to remove the rot that stuck to Munugodu. KCR with his tricks believed the people of Telangana would develop the state in all aspects but Looted crores of rupees in the past 8 years .

He stated that KCR did nothing for the Munugodu constituency even he became CM twice.

He mocked KTR over his adoption of Munugodu in the wake of by-poll. He stated that KCR family is sole beneficiaries after formation of Telangana and added that nitherJunior College nor Degree College was established in the constituency. Mallanna Sagar, Dindi, Sivannagudem, Charlagudem, and Palamuru-Rangareddy project were not completed; pass books for assigned lands of tribals in Rachakonda Gutta not issued , double bedroom houses did not sanctioned , SC classification was not done and Dalits were not given three acres of land.

Stating that BJP and TRS are good friends and TRS supported BJP in every issue in the past 8 years , he stated that BJP is trying to save TRS as KCR lost faith of the people of Telangana.

The Congress party has made women rich by giving loans at low interest. But women's associations are going to disappear in the TRS regime , he underlined.

Pointing out Rajgopal Reddy, he said the sold-out ascetics are attacking the Congress workers.

Will Rajagopal Reddy attack Congress youth with the central forces? , he questioned

Revanth Reddy warned Rajagopal Reddy that people will beat him and added that people will trample Rajgopal politically.

He said both BJP and TRS conspiring to kill Congress and added that age old party Congress with the support of people will hoist the flag in state and central

He advised the Congress ranks that not to lose their heart and told them to be brave and tackle the evil BJP and TRS in Munugodu constituency.

He called upon the people to support Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi in the by-poll

Revanth Reddy appealed to the women to vote for Saravanthi to save their children before they become boozers.