BJP wants to make Muslims second-class citizens: Uttam

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & Nalgonda MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has strongly condemned TRS Government, especially Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, for not only denying the permission to the party take out 'Save India, Save Constitution' rally, but also for arresting thousands of Congress workers to prevent them from participating in Satyagraha at Gandhi Bhavan.

"Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, by his brazenly partisan behaviour and shameless servility, has conducted himself in a manner unbecoming of an IPS officer. He should consider putting KPS (Kalvakuntla Police Service) as his epaulettes rather than IPS," he said while addressing the Satyagraha at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday. He also announced that the Congress party would meet Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajn seeking her intervention. As per Section 8 of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014, the Governor has powers to intervene in the matters of Law & Order. He said that the Congress party would take up the issue of Police Commissioner's behaviour very seriously until action is taken against him.

Earlier, speaking after hoisting party flag on the occasion of party's 135th Formation Day, Uttam Kumar Reddy called upon people to unite against the BJP's communal plans of dividing the country on the basis of religion. He said that the BJP Government at the Centre was pursing 'Hindutva agent' and therefore, it started politicising issues like Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC, NPR, Triple Talaq, Article 370, construction of Ram Mandi. He warned that the implementation of CAA would turn the Muslims in India into second-grade citizens. He said NRC and NPR would prove dangerous for the survival of democracy in India.

He said that the Congress party has ruled the country for nearly 50 years and it always took everyone along. He said that the Congress party has always fought against communal forces and it would continue its fight. For the same reason, he said that the Congress party has launched nationwide drive 'Save India, Save Constitution'. However, he said that the TRS Government, by misusing police officials, prevented the Telangana Congress unit from taking out a peaceful Tiranga rally.

"We wanted to take out a peaceful rally with national flags from Gandhi Bhavan to Dr. Ambedkar Statue at Tank Bund and recite the Preamble of the Constitution. While the Police Commission has permitted communal RSS but refused permission to secular Congress party for Tiranga march," he said while accusing Anjani Kumar of being an 'RSS agent'. He said entire traffic was stopped to facilitate RSS march with sticks and other weapons from L.B. Nagar to Saroornagar stadium under police escort. But the Police Commissioner denied permission for a peaceful rally which was aimed at promoting the message to 'Save Nation' and 'Save Constitution'.

Further, Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjan Kumar even stopped Congress activists from participating in the Satyagraha at Congress headquarters. He said more than 1,000 Congress workers have been taken into custody by city police. He accused the TRS Government of insulting the Congress party which brought independence for the country and also created Telangana State. He said permission was first denied permission and was told that the proposed route was 'non-notified' and 'arterial road' and there could be a disturbance to Law & Order situation. He said that the Congress party gave another letter asking permission to take out a silent rally on any route from Gandhi Bhavan. Even that request was rejected and police officials did not even allow the party workers to participate in a peaceful Satyagraha at Gandhi Bhavan.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Hyderabad City Police could vacate roads for RSS march and permit MIM to hold a public meeting at Darulsalaam, but it had problems giving permission to the Congress party. He said that the Congress party would not tolerate this insult and take up the issue with the Governor. He said that the Commissioner acted on the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and did not follow the law.

The TPCC Chief said that KCR was an ally of BJP and TRS party supported the BJP Government at the Centre for demonetisation, GST, elections of President Vice President of India and Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Triple Talaq and other moves.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the TRS party has no right to seek vote from the people in the forthcoming municipal elections. He said TRS Government did not provide promised Unemployment Allowance to a single youth and crop loan of not a single farmer has been waived off. He said the Rythu Bandhu scheme was not implemented properly. He said KCR has been cheating the people of Telangana since 2014. He said promises like 12% reservation for Muslims and STs, three acres of land for Dalits and Girijans and double bedroom houses for weaker sections remained unfulfilled. "KCR has repeatedly cheated the people of Telangana and he must be taught a lesson in the forthcoming municipal elections," he said.

The TPCC Chief directed the party workers to take the municipal elections very seriously and hoped that the Congress party would give an impressive performance. He said that the Congress party was objecting to the violation of rules by the State Election Commission. He said nowhere in the country election schedule is announced before finalising the voters' list and reservation of wards. He said Congress party would continue to fight for people's rights with the slogan 'BJP say Bharat Bachao, TRS say Telangana Bachao'. He said that the Congress party might have lost one or two elections, but it was quite stronger at the grass-root level.

Earlier, Uttam Kumar Reddy listed out the contributions of Congress party for the country during the last 135 years. He said December 28 also happens to be the Formation Day of also Seva Dal and congratulated its members.

Senior leaders including AICC Telangana Inchrage R.C. Khuntia, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and other senior leaders of the party were also present.