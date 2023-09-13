BJP’s denial of inclusion of Krishna Yadav and Chikoti Praveen Kumar raises eyebrows

Hyderabad : The denials of joining leaders into saffron party after assurances has been talk of discussion in Telangana politics for a while now. Recently, the same has happened with the former minister Krishna Yadav and Chikoti Praveen Kumar. Criticisms are coming for the strange behavior of the BJP in the State, which has formed a special committee for joinings unlike any other party.



Recently, there was a last minute break in the case of former minister Krishna Yadav's inclusion. All arrangements have been made for his inclusion. Cutouts and flexi have been arranged in the city. The party denied it at the last moment. Also, the same thing happened with Chikoti Praveen Kumar.

He was admitted to the state office of the party with a huge rally. After all, there is not a single important leader in the state office. His fans are furious with this.

Ajmira Prahlad, son of former minister Ajmira Chandulal, performed Kashay Theerthm in the presence of BJP state office recruitment committee chairman and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender. Prahlad was supposed to be included along with Chikoti Praveen Kumar. But when it came to know that Chikoti was near the state office of the party for the rally, he hurriedly invited Prahlad into the party by wearing a saffron scarf.

After a while, all the big leaders slipped from there. State election in-charge Prakash Javadekar, MLA Eatala Rajender and MP Laxman have dropped out of the party office one by one. While Chikoti was supposed to join in the presence of Kishan Reddy, he too gave up at the last moment on the pretext of many meetings.

After the appointment of Union Minister Kishan Reddy as the state president of the BJP, blue shadows cast over the joinings in the party.

Since Krishna Yadav and Kishan Reddy belong to the same segment, there is a possibility of trouble in terms of competition, but in the case of Chikoti, questions are being raised as to what is the trouble for Kishan Reddy. If there is any obstruction in the background of the ED cases against Chikoti...didn't the party know that before? His fans are raising that point. Fans are questioning why Prahlad was included and Chikoti was not included.



Something seems to have happened behind the scenes regarding the inclusion of Chikoti Praveen. Is the state leadership sending signals that if they join the BJP, the future of those who join will be in jeopardy? The debate is going on in political circles.

It is being discussed that if the same streak continues in the BJP, there is a risk that those who join the party will be left behind.