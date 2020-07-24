Blood donation, plantation of saplings mark KTR's birthday

Hyderabad: TRS cadre including Ministers, MLAs and others celebrated birthday of their working president and Minister KT Rama Rao by donating blood and taking part in plantation on Friday.

A blood donation camp was organised at party office Telangana Bhavan by TRSV, the students wing of TRS.

Many leaders wished KTR on his birthday. Minister T Harish Rao, all other ministerial colleagues also wished KTR. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and others also wished KTR.

Another mega blood donation camp was conducted by Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath at Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy stadium at Yousufguda. Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar also donated blood in the camp.

Speaking at Telangana Bhavan, Minister Srinivas Yadav said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao gave a gift to the people of the State and that was KT Rama Rao. KTR has proved himself and became a brand image of the state with his talent. Even though there was corona in the state KTR ensured development works does not stop. Many roads were laid in the Hyderabad city and there is rapid development in the IT sector, said Srinivas Yadav.

Government Whip B Suman said that Telangana was in forefront in IT and ITES services in the country and this was possible because of KTR. Because of his efforts as Panchayat Raj Minister, drinking water was reaching in every household, said Suman adding the party was winning every election under the leadership of KCR and KTR.

Public Undertaking Committee Chairman A Jeevan Reddy said if KCR was father of Telangana, KTR is future of Telangana.

During the occasion, certificates were given to individuals who donated blood.