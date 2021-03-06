Body found in apartment water sump in Hyderabad

Locals found the body of an unidentified man in a water sump in an apartment building in Amberpet on Saturday morning. Shocked over the body clad in black trousers and shirt, people alerted the police.

The police who rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. The man is yet to be identified. The police registered a case and launched an investigation. It is yet to be known how the man slipped into the water sump.

A similar incident occurred under Chandanagar police station limits in the city two days ago. Apartment residents noticed a foul smell emanating from the water sump and found a dead body when they opened it. The man is said to be aged between 40 and 45 years.

The police suspected that the body was inside the water sump for the last four days before recovering it. The identity of the man is yet to be ascertained.