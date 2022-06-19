  • Menu
Bonalu to kick start from Golconda on June 30

Bonalu Festivities (File Pic)
Bonalu Festivities (File Pic)

Annual Bonalu festivities this year will commence with Golconda Bonalu on June 30

Hyderabad: After a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic, the annual Bonalu festivities this year will commence with Golconda Bonalu on June 30, followed by Secunderabad on July 17 and Hyderabad Bonalu on July 24.

The works related to smooth conduct of Golconda Bonalu will commence on June 21 in the presence of Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav and a meeting to discuss the action plan for Bonalu will also be held, said sources.

