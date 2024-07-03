Bonhomie to help divide assets: Revanth eagerly awaits Saturday meeting with Naidu

Hyderabad: All eyes are now on the proposed July 6 meeting between the two Chief Ministers -- A Revanth Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu.

Responding to the letter written by Naidu on Monday suggesting that they could meet in Hyderabad to discuss the pending issues between the two states and find an amicable solution, Revanth Reddy said that he was in agreement with Naidu that in person meeting could help

build a strong foundation for mutual cooperation, exchange of ideas and enable them to serve the people of the respective states in a better way.

He said he was delighted to invite Naidu for a tete-tete during afternoon hours of July 6 on Saturday at Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Bhavan.

Naidu, who would be going to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and other ministers on July 4 is likely to reach Hyderabad on the evening of July 5.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy had asked the officials of Finance and Revenue departments to give a comprehensive report on the pending issues as per AP State Reorganisation Act 2014.

It is learnt that Ministers -- Tummala Nageswara Rao and Komatireddy Venkatreddy -- reviewed the list of pending issues and have prepared a note which could be discussed at the meeting. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will also participate in the meeting.



It may be recalled that the issues between the two States that remained unresolved for over a decade are division of assets and liabilities of the Schedule IX and X institutions which has been the bone of contention between the two States. There are 91 institutions under Schedule IX and 142 under Schedule X listed in the Act in addition to 12 other institutions that were not mentioned in the Act.

Apportioning of public assets worth up to Rs 1.42 lakh crore is also pending. The BRS government felt that the actual value would be much lower. A high-powered committee headed by Sheila Bhide was constituted which gave recommendations regarding 89 of the 91 institutions. But the two states have not agreed with it.

The other pending issues include the power dues payable by one another. The Union Home Ministry had in the past directed the Telangana government to pay `6,740 crore to AP. The then government went to court and the High Court quashed it.

The Congress party during elections said that it would talk to AP government and will try to get back seven mandals of Bhadrachalam that were transferred to AP in 2014. Stalemate also continues over the sharing of Krishna and Godavari waters.